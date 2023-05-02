Erik ten Hag delivers speech to Alejandro Garnacho and family after new contract

Alejandro Garnacho has put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at Manchester United.

The 18-year-old’s new deal runs until 2028, allowing him to concentrate on his development in Manchester over the coming years

As reported by the club’s official website, Erik ten Hag is delighted with the news and addressed United’s number 49 along with his family at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Speaking to Garnacho and his loved ones, Ten Hag said the winger has earned his new deal after forcing his way into the first team this season.

“It’s a big, big moment, so I (will say) some words. He is improving and he has improved a lot. That is why we are now here and he deserves this, a new contract. It is deserved by his performance and he has fought his way into the team,” said the boss.

Ten Hag continued by saying he hopes the new contract pushes him to do better before telling Garnacho to celebrate the news with his nearest and dearest.

“Now, I hope and I think this new contract is an inspiration and a motivation to do even better. We have to do some celebrations and you have to do some celebrations with your family, they are the ones who are in your heart,” he said.

The boss then underlined the importance for United to have players capable of doing special things coupled with the determination to win trophies.

“This club needs players who can do incredible things. It is not only about ‘we want to win’. Also, we want to win in a certain way. But winning is the most important and then we want to win in a certain way, because we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams,” said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag then urged Garnacho to continue to work hard during his time at Old Trafford, which combined with his talent will surely result in trophies coming his way over the course of his career.

“You want to look back and say ‘I won the Premier League, I won the Champions League, I was at the World Cup’. I think he has the talent to do it but talent has to work, because talent that does not work will not go far. This is the start, a new start, a signed contract, and tomorrow new roles, new aims and go,” he concluded.

The new contract is great news for United with Garnacho the latest off the production line of talent produced by the United academy.

