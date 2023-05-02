Fikayo Tomori open to Premier League return as Manchester United plot summer move



Manchester United are expected to make defensive changes in the summer with plenty of outgoings expected while a couple of additions could also be on the cards.

Loan stars Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are expected to depart while the future of club captain Harry Maguire remains up in the air.

Considering Raphael Varane‘s injury history, a new defender to replace the England man in case he leaves might be required and his compatriot Fikayo Tomori might be the perfect candidate.

United need a new CB

The former Chelsea star lost his chance to be a part of the Three Lions World Cup squad due to Gareth Southgate’s preference for the United man.

And the 25-year-old wants to change that going forward as he eyes a return to the national setup which he believes will be made possible if he plays in the Premier League.

As per 90min, the Serie A champion is open to a return with clubs such as United, Arsenal, Newcastle all interested while Chelsea continue to monitor his progress.

That is not all as Liverpool and Tottenham are also known admirers of the centre-back.

AC Milan’s 1-1 draw against Roma last Saturday saw scouts from the top Premier League present with most keeping a close watch on Tomori.

“90min understands that Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle were all paying close attention to Tomori… He would consider offers to return this summer.

Plenty of PL interest for Tomori

“Sources state that Tomori would be interested in a return to the Premier League as he believes such a move would aid his quest to feature regularly for the England national team.”

His rise in Italy has been there for all to see, helping his club win the Serie A last season and guiding them to the Champions League semifinals this term.

He has made 38 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring one goal and keeping 15 clean-sheets in total.

Tomori could prove to be an inspired signing if United consider an approach considering his exploits in Italy and his desire to show his critics what he is made up of.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.