Kasper Schmeichel hails “incredible” David de Gea amidst heavy criticism aimed at the Spaniard



OGC Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has lauded David de Gea for his contributions to Manchester United and predicted that the 32-year-old will sign a new contract to keep him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Schmeichel’s praise of De Gea comes amidst heavy criticism aimed at the United shot-stopper for his limitations which have once again stirred a massive debate as he closes in on a new deal.

De Gea was arguably at fault for all three goals conceded in Spain against Sevilla as the Red Devils came crashing out of the Europa League.

De Gea was at it again in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton where his inability to play with his feet and distribute saw him hoof the ball and go long in most instances.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that De Gea is close to extending his United stay as both he and the club inch closer to reaching middle ground on fresh terms.

Schmeichel told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football via The Daily Mail, “I think you’ve got an incredible goalkeeper and an incredible servant to the club.”

“Eleven to 12 years to be at any club for that long is a difficult thing. To be No 1 at (Manchester) United is an incredible achievement.”

In relation to De Gea’s shortcomings, the former Leicester City man remarked, “Looking at this season he’s been asked to play a completely different way than he’s ever had to play.”

“From what I’m seeing, people notice the things that have gone wrong but there’s a lot of things that have gone right as well. I think he’s playing at a really high level with his feet.”

Schmeichel pointed out that in terms of actual goalkeeping and keeping the ball out of the net, De Gea’s ability has never been in doubt.

As per Schmeichel, De Gea is still one of the best in the business.

A section of fans would however strongly disagree with Schmeichel’s assessment. Statistics this season have suggested that De Gea’s limitations have shown across the board and many believe that signing a goalkeeper either to compete or replace De Gea should be a priority in the summer.

