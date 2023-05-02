Long-term Manchester United target Jurrien Timber available for €50million



Despite improvements made last summer, Manchester United still require defensive reinforcements after suffering from injury and form-related issues over the course of the season.

Both World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are out of action at the moment with the Argentine set to miss the remaining season while the Frenchman could be available towards the end of the campaign.

Finding able replacements have proved tough and it has not been helped by the former Real Madrid star’s injury issues.

United have faced injury and form issues at the back

Club skipper Harry Maguire has had a difficult season and there is a growing feeling that the England international might be heading out of the doors at the club.

And to fill that void, United will require a top centre-back and a former target looks to be the perfect fit. Jurrien Timber of Ajax was Ten Hag’s preferred defensive signing for much of the window last year.

Only after the move failed did he bring in Martinez, who has since proven to be among the signings of the season.

But as reported by The Peoples Person, the former Ajax coach remains interested in reviving a move for the versatile defender.

It is no secret that United are also looking to fix the long-standing right-back issue with the United manager open to offloading Aaron Wan-Bissaka and bring in someone who is more comfortable with the ball.

News #Timber: Ajax definitely wants to keep him as he’s their key player! In case of his transfer in summer his price valuation is around €50m at this stage! Ajax has no concrete offers for him yet. Timber wants to join a top club! @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/fu2q9G4KO9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 2, 2023

The 21-year-old can be the best of both worlds and he is looking to move to a big club this summer with Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg revealing that Ajax have named their price for the Dutch international.

United set to revisit interest in versatile Timber?

Despite a difficult season for his club, Timber has managed 43 appearances and managed one goal and two assists and has enhanced his personal reputation.

The defender has already made it clear that a move away from the club is close and Ten Hag could finally get his preferred defensive general and adopt a more fluid style while playing out from the back.

Both Martinez and Timber might not be the tallest pair but from a technical standpoint, they can change the team’s playing style and they are aggressive when out of possession.

Naturally, a lot of clubs are expected to be in the race for Timber and United are expected to be one of them.

