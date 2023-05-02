Manchester United “pushing the most” to sign Randal Kolo Muani amidst Bayern Munich interest



Manchester United is the club pushing the hardest to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports from Germany.

Kolo Muani has been linked to United, with the Red Devils on the hunt for a new striker to come in during the summer.

The Frenchman is on a list topped by Tottenham Hotspur goalscorer Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Peoples Person covered a report last month that detailed comments from Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche who confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in Muani.

Krösche relayed that the Bundesliga champions are keen on the Frenchman but contact between the two clubs was yet to be established.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, amidst heavy interest in Muani’s services from Bayern and other parties in Europe, it’s United that are actively pushing the most to sign Muani.

Plettenberg says, “Understand Manchester United is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than Bayern Munich!”

“Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club.”

“His management is sounding out the market.”

Plettenberg adds, “It’s up to Bayern now in order to make the next step after talks between Tuchel & the bosses.”

It’s easy to see why Bayern and United are prepared to go head-to-head for Muani. The 24-year-old is enjoying a stellar personal campaign in Germany.

He has plundered an impressive 13 goals and 10 assists for Frankfurt in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Muani is only behind Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug in the race for the golden boot. Füllkrug leads the pack with 16 goals, just three more than Muani.

With the pursuits of top targets like Kane and Osimhen likely to be riddled with obstinate barriers and difficulties before the respective transfers get over the line, Muani could be a solution for Erik ten Hag and United.

