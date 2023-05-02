Manchester United star Donny van de Beek hints at imminent return from injury



Manchester United, who have been hampered by injuries suffered by key members of the first-team squad during the closing stages of the season, could now welcome back an unlikely star as the season reaches its climax.

Donny van de Beek, who was last seen in tears leaving Old Trafford after a nasty collision during the game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, has revealed that he is close to making a comeback.

After suffering a long-term knee injury, manager Erik ten Hag had ruled him out for the season but the Dutch midfielder has shared positive news on his comeback.

Donny close to comeback

The 26-year-old told MUTV, “I’m busy with my recovery after my injury and everything is going well. It’s hard to give you a time but we have to see how everything goes.

“I’m doing a lot of gym work and getting closer to being on the pitch, which is positive. I’m not far away.”

He has been pictured in the gym and the next step is individual training and from there group sessions will start. Whether he can make the bench for the FA Cup final is still in doubt.

He has admitted at being frustrated, especially as he has seen his teammates lift silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup along with fighting for a Champions League spot in the Premier League.

But he was quick to acknowledge the group and how close-knit they are currently, with many taking time out to enquire about his journey back to competitive action.

“It’s a bit strange – of course you want to be there with the lads but it is what it is so I’m supporting them from the side,” he said.

“They are so involved – they’re always asking how everything is, how the knee is. They’re really good lads and they support me, so that’s a good feeling.”

Donny’s future up in the air

The former Ajax star has generally not had the kind of impact at Old Trafford as he would have liked when he moved to England back in 2020.

Previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not seem to rate him and he was even sent out on loan to Everton in a bid to help him regain form and confidence.

The hope was that Ten Hag’s arrival would signal a renaissance but it has not proved to be the case. Whenever he has been on the pitch, the attacking midfielder has looked lost.

There is a chance that he might be offloaded in the summer as the club look to balance their books and raise capital for Ten Hag to splash on a striker and possibly a midfielder as well.

