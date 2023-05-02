Manchester United’s deal for Neymar could see Anthony Martial heading to Serie A



If there is one spot where Manchester United are sure to strengthen in the summer transfer window it is up front as the team desperately lack the presence of an elite striker.

While Marcus Rashford is enjoying his best-ever season in terms of goals, he is much more adept playing as the wide forward than a target man up front.

Loan signing Wout Weghorst is unlikely to remain beyond the current season while manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to offload Anthony Martial and bring in someone more clinical.

Martial’s exit inevitable

The Frenchman was close to the exit door last season but a solid pre-season meant the Dutch boss placed his trust in the United No 9 who ultimately let him down due to a mixture of injury and form issues.

The 27-year-old has managed seven goals and three assists this season in 23 appearances across all competitions but his minutes-to-goal involvement remains high at 110 minutes.

It is because of his ability when fit that Serie A giants like Juventus and AC Milan are eyeing a move for the France international.

According to Calciomercato, Ten Hag is open to offloading the former Monaco starlet and instead focus on bringing in Brazilian superstar Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Manchester United who, following the directives of Ten Haag, would intend to bet strongly on the Brazilian Neymar to enhance the attack.

“A negotiation that would lead to the green light for the sale of Anthony Martial who at 27 could opt for a new career challenge. Maybe in Serie A, where Milan and Juventus have already thought about the Frenchman,” the report mentioned.

Neymar to arrive at Old Trafford?

Martial’s contract with United expires in 2024 though the club have the option of extending it by a year. He is valued at €15million according to Transfermarkt.

The 2015 Golden Boy Award winner had the world at his feet when he joined United and instantly became a fan-favourite after his debut goal against arch-rivals Liverpool.

But he has never truly fulfilled his enormous potential and injuries and his lack of hard work have proven to be his biggest obstacles. Not too many United fans would be upset if he leaves.

As for United’s links with Neymar, the Brazilian remains a top-class player on his day but his off-field issues might prove to be a totally different beast for Ten Hag to handle.

