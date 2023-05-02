Real Madrid enter striker search with Karim Benzema contract coming to an end

Manchester United’s hunt for a world-class number nine is set to ramp up in the coming weeks, with the transfer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag has been short of a goalscorer for the majority of the season, having let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in November.

Ronaldo’s exit followed Edinson Cavani’s in the summer and coupled with Mason Greenwood’s inactivity and Anthony Martial’s injury struggles, Ten Hag was forced into an emergency loan deal for Wout Weghorst in January.

Whilst Weghorst has given his all, he ultimately falls short in the quality required to lead United’s front line, full time.

The Dutchman will return to his parent club at the end of his loan spell, leaving United firmly in the market for a striker.

However, with Real Madrid also looking to add firepower up front, United’s striker search may be a little more difficult with players hoping for the call from the Champions League holders.

Karim Benzema is approaching his 36th birthday and may move on in the summer with his contract expiring.

As reported by Spanish media, Carlo Ancelotti’s first choices reportedly come in the shape of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, both of which are out of United’s reach.

But, if Madrid fail to land either of the above it will leave them fishing in the same waters as United.

If Madrid come calling, it’s hard to turn down the 13-time European Champions, with the lure of moving to Spain just too good to turn down, for most.

United targets Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic are believed to be on Madrid’s radar, with Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Alexander Isak also being discussed.

The report also says that “the profile of Rasmus Hojlund is also teasing” to los Blancos. He is another player who has been linked with an Old Trafford move.

Harry Kane is reportedly at the top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list and with the player’s preference to stay in England, it looks even more important United get that deal done.

Should United miss out on Kane, their next in line could have one eye on the whites of Madrid, leaving Ten Hag short, once more, in his pursuit of the Premier League title.