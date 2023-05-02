Teddy Sheringham says Harry Kane would make Manchester United “a different animal”



Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has advised Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to make a speedy decision on where his future lies as the Red Devils circle around the England captain.

It has been widely reported that Kane is at the top of Erik ten Hag’s striker wishlist.

As United played out a 2-2 draw against the Lily Whites at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, Kane was serenaded by chants of “We’ll see you in June” from the travelling United support.

After the game in which Kane was sensational, the 29-year-old acknowledged that he heard the message, but refused to be drawn into discussing his next transfer move.

Sheringham was quizzed recently about Kane’s situation, a similar one to his own when he joined United in 1997 from Tottenham.

At Old Trafford, Sheringham won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League title. Sheringham was part of the United team that won a historic treble in 1999.

The 57-year-old said about Kane’s predicament, “Harry Kane is the only person who can say whether or not he wants to move on from Tottenham in the summer. I joined United because I felt that Tottenham were not going to allow me to compete for trophies – I didn’t think the club were going to bring in the players that would have enabled us to challenge for the biggest prizes.”

“Harry has got to look at the situation at the club and ask himself the same questions that I did. If he doesn’t think that the club are going to be able to bring in players that would see them competing, then I don’t think there’s a single Tottenham fan that would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club.”

Sheringham insisted that Kane would instantly make the Red Devils a better team and would help bridge the massive gap between United and Manchester City.

“If you add Harry Kane to that team, suddenly it starts to look like a different animal,” he said.

The former United man pointed out that Kane and United are a perfect match – United would gain a world-class goalscorer only second in class to Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland, while Kane would be given the chance to compete for trophies and silverware at a club with big ambitions.

Sheringham was put to the task about how Kane and United should navigate dealing with Daniel Levy. Sheringham hinted that the onus falls on Kane and Levy to arrive at an agreement regarding a summer exit.

“It’s not about calling Levy’s bluff or anything like that. What needs to happen is the two parties have to have a very serious conversation about Kane’s future. After the service that he’s given Tottenham, Daniel Levy should give him the respect and the freedom to make his own decision.”

“If during that conversation Harry says that he wants to leave in the summer, then Daniel Levy must grant him that wish and get as much money as he can for him. This is a situation that needs clarity and needs to be sorted as quickly as possible.”

As per Sheringham, Levy cannot afford to keep an unhappy Kane. It would only ruin the dressing room dynamics and hinder Tottenham’s season as the player runs down his contract with free agency on the horizon.

Sheringham added, “Daniel needs to have the conversation with Harry and get everything out in the open. Harry will have his own questions and he will want to know who is coming in to manage the club, what the budget will be – these conversations happening between a club’s top player and a club chairman are not unusual.”

