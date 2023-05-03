Borussia Dortmund not interested in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

With the summer window fast approaching, the transfer rumour mill is set to go into overdrive.

One story that has recently emerged is the possibility of Jadon Sancho re-signing for Borussia Dortmund.

However, as reported by Sport Witness, a local paper has poured cold water on any potential deal.

According to German media, Dortmund are “not concerned” with a move for Sancho, due to the financial implications and the need to improve other areas of the pitch.

Sancho would command a big fee to be taken away from Old Trafford just two years after arriving and he is also on a mega-money deal, in Manchester.

Additionally, Dortmund are aware Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud are likely to depart their midfield in the summer and they’re also looking to improve the heart of their defence.

Therefore, Sancho is low on the priority list at Dortmund and it looks likely he will stay at United for another season, at least.

Sancho’s form has stuttered since his £73 million move from the German club, in 2020.

The England man has failed to sustain any real form during his time at United but has showed flashes of his obvious talent.

Erik ten Hag granted him an extended spell away from the squad for personal reasons midway through the season and Sancho will be hoping to repay the manager by getting back to his best next campaign.

Sancho will be desperate to start the next year strong to nail down his place in the United side.

The winger could still be a major asset to Ten Hag and given the time United invested to get Sancho to the club, they will want to persist with the player to give him every chance of succeeding.

It could yet still be a season to remember for Sancho with the FA Cup final around the corner.

Should the 23-year-old pop up with a key moment against Manchester City at Wembley, it could be the spark that sets his United career on fire.