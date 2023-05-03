Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane will be back in two games



Erik ten Hag says Raphael Varane should be fit in two more matches as Manchester United continue their end-of-season run-in.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match against Brighton at the Amex stadium, the manager said:

“Rapha is closer than McTominay in this moment but still for the coming two games they are not available.”

Speaking on Alejandro Garnacho’s return, the boss said:

“I think we have one training, but I think it’s too soon to be available,”

“I think he is short. I think he needs some training and then in short notice he will be available.”

On the Argentinian’s new contract, Ten Hag said:

“He has the prize. Now, it’s a new start, because now expectations will be higher. He has to compete for a starting XI position. We go with him in the challenge but most important is the player has to do it.”

The manager also spoke about the legendary Jimmy Murphy ahead of the unveiling of his new statue outside Old Trafford.

“He is a symbol of youth and stands for resilience,” he said.

“After Munich, a manager and many players fell away. The club was devastated and they bounced back, and this person played the main role.”

On tomorrow’s trip to Brighton, Ten Hag said:

“It is definitely going to be a fight and we have to be ready for that fight and the points.”

Ten Hag was also asked about his statisfaction with United’s season so far and the possibility of finishing with two trophies.

“I never want to talk during the season of pride or satisfaction, you know my statement satisfaction leads to laziness. We have six games to go and every game we want to win, therefore you need full focus, full energy, full preparation,” he said.

“I never speak about ‘if’ scenarios, not negative, not positive, focus on the game tomorrow, don’t dream, stay in the same focus as others. You have to improve every game. Good is not good enough, we have to do better.”

More comments from the press conferenced will be released later tonight.