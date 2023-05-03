Erik ten Hag wants Alexis Mac Allister transfer with Newcastle and Liverpool also in the race



Manchester United’s midfield has had to deal with plenty of injury problems as well as suspension issues and while rotating his options, manager Erik ten Hag has learnt a few uncomfortable home truths.

The Dutch boss currently has no quality alternatives for new signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as well as Bruno Fernandes and it is essential he brings in quality during the summer with United close to sealing a Champions League spot for next season.

It is likely that one of Fred or Scott McTominay might make way in the summer as the club looks to balance their books and a versatile presence is the need of the hour.

United need a versatile presence in the centre of the pitch

A lot will depend on the transfer budget and which striker eventually arrives but as per the Argentine edition of AS, the United manager has already found his perfect man.

The report says that Ten Hag was so impressed with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister‘s display during the FA Cup semifinal between the two sides that he is “almost on pole on the list” of midfielders the club is targeting.

The World Cup winner’s versatility is a huge draw for the former Ajax coach, with the 24-year-old able to play as the defensive pivot as well as further forward and as the advanced playmaker.

“After the FA Cup semifinal, Erik Ten Hag was amazed by the performance,” the report stated.

“The Dutchman sees in the Argentine Casemiro’s partner in the double pivot for the ‘Red Devils’ thanks to his versatility in midfield, where he has played in all possible positions, going from midfielder to winger in some games.”

Mac Allister perfect for ETH but race will be tough

The Argentina international has made 33 appearances across all competitions for the high-flying Seagulls, scoring ten times and providing two assists.

His performances have alerted Newcastle and Liverpool to his services as well. While Eddie Howe sees him as the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes, Liverpool want him to be their next big signing.

The former Argentinos Juniors star has shown his mettle for his national team and Brighton and a summer move is inevitable with Roberto de Zerbi’s team holding out for €70million.

United and Ten Hag have another chance of assessing Mac Allister personally, with both clubs scheduled to meet in the Premier League on Thursday.

