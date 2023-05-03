Inter Milan issue firm response to Manchester United’s interest in Lautaro Martinez



Inter Milan have made it clear to interested parties like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur that Lautaro Martinez is not for sale under any circumstances.

United are openly looking for a striker to come in and lead the line for the team next season.

A number of names have been mentioned in this breath, but none more so than Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

There are several challenges to overcome before getting deals for Kane and Osimhen over the line. These two will undoubtedly command huge transfer fees and United will need to go through Daniel Levy and Aurelio De Laurentiis – both are notoriously tough negotiators.

It is for these reasons that several alternative targets have been floated. The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Lautaro Martinez is on Erik ten Hag’s radar.

Martinez’s goalscoring abilities and pressing capability effectively render the World Cup winner the perfect fit for the brand of football the United boss wants to implement at Old Trafford.

However, according to Gazzetta, United have no chance of signing Martinez despite their admiration for the player.

Gazzetta points out that United and Tottenham sent emissaries to Inter Milan after the Serie A giant’s Champions League clash against Benfica at the San Siro.

The definitive message from Inter was, “No, we don’t even want to talk about Lautaro!”

The Nerazzurri have no intention of even sitting down at the negotiating table to discuss a potential transfer of Martinez.

Simone Inzaghi wants to build the team around the 25-year-old and there is a chance of him becoming captain. Martinez has assumed the armband on a few occasions this season.

Martinez himself is happy and has no intention of leaving Milan. Inter are bracing for the departures of some of their first-team stars.

The club is willing to listen to offers for Marcelo Brozovic, Denzel Dumfries and Andre Onana.

