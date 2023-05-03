Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid close to agreeing deal to sign Manchester United target



Real Madrid have an agreement in principle to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been a long-standing target for the Red Devils since the player snubbed the club to instead complete a move to Dortmund from Birmingham City back in 2020.

The Englishman remained on United’s radar. The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed that Bellingham is a target for Erik ten Hag when the summer transfer window opens.

However, it seems like United will lose out on Bellingham yet again if a report by Marca is anything to go by.

Marca reports that Bellingham is nearing a switch from Signal Iduna Park to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Jose Felix Diaz relays, “Real Madrid is about to finalize the signing of Jude Bellingham for next season. After many months of working in the shadows, the white club has been left alone in the race for a player for whom they have fought, above all, Liverpool and City.”

“The English [clubs] put up a lot more money, but right now Madrid is working on closing the fringes with the peace of mind of knowing that the footballer has decided to play at the Santiago Bernabéu. Liverpool and City know it and that is why they have already withdrawn.”

“The white club has not lowered its arms at any time, in a transfer strategy that began a year ago and has now culminated in an agreement in principle, whereby the English player will become a Real Madrid player from June 30. Bellingham, except for a setback in the closing of the negotiations, will play for Real Madrid and will sign until 2029.”

Marca adds that Dortmund are already resigned to the idea that the 19-year-old will leave come the end of the season.

Talks with Los Blancos are entering their final stretch. There is a difference between Dortmund’s valuation and what Real Madrid are willing to pay, although this is not expected to be a hindrance.

All parties are confident of a deal getting over the line.

As per the outlet, Real Madrid have had to battle against the backdrop of “dizzying offers” from Liverpool and Manchester City for Bellingham’s services.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now won the race and all signs point to Bellingham becoming a Madridista in a few weeks.

Bellingham has been attracted to Madrid’s new policy of signing young players which has already seen Real bring in the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

For United, attention now shifts to alternative targets. Midfield is a priority for Ten Hag and with Bellingham now no longer a possibility, the club must explore other avenues.

