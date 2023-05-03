“Just polite”: Erik ten Hag plays down significance of picking up green and gold scarf



Erik ten Hag has played down the significance of picking up a green and gold scarf after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Brighton at the Amex stadium tomorrow, the manager said:

“It was just polite. But I know what is going around and what the symbol of it is, but this matter was just polite.”

The manager also spoke about United’s away record this season, saying:

“That is absolutely true. It has to do with personality and character, that is where we have to step up and we have to face this. We have to definitely improve.”

In answer to a question about whether United would be able to compete in the Champions League next season, Ten Hag said:

“Yeah, I think so. But of course, I and we see this as a project. In the project also it belongs that in [transfer] windows you strengthen your squad. Or to make refreshments so that you can get more balance.

“That you bring more players in but I think we have already shown and proved that we can beat the best teams in the world. So yeah we can compete in the Champions League but at the end of the day we also want to still be in the Champions League in the winter.

“We want to compete and knock them all out. But still we have a long way to go.”

Ten Hag was also asked about the takeover process that could see United change hands after 18 years of Glazer ownership.

““I think it’s clear what I want but it’s not up to me,” he said.

“It’s about others in the club and finally it is only the owners who can make that decision.”

The manager also confirmed that there is “completely no chance” of Lisandro Martinez being fit for the FA Cup final.