Manchester United sign Evie Rabjohn

Manchester United have announced the signing of England U-19 international Evie Rabjohn.

Rabjohn will begin training with the team immediately but will have to wait until next season to make her debut after formal registration with The FA for the 2023/24 season.

The defender, who was previously at Aston Villa, spoke to club media about her decision to join the Reds. “This is such a big club and to be able to sign here with my family around me, is what dreams are made of.”

She continued, “I’ll do anything for this team, to get us to where we want to be.”

Rabjohn came through the Villa Academy but controversially, the West Midlands side received no compensation for the youngster as this is her first professional contract.

She was only able to sign for United once she turned 18 which she did at the end of April.

On the signing, head coach Marc Skinner said, “Evie is a fantastic young player that I have known since she was 10 years old, and whose progress I have been monitoring ever since.”

He continued, “We are delighted Evie has agreed to join us, and her signing again shows the long-term vision of this great football club.”

Head of women’s football, Polly Bancroft added, “Evie is an exciting young player who we are delighted has agreed to join our Manchester United family.”

She continued, “We look forward to integrating her into our match day squad in due course.”

Rabjohn made her first team debut against Sheffield United in the Conti Cup back in November 2021.

The defender represented England at U-17 and U-19 level and is a rising star in the game.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.