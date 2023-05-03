Marcus Rashford provides Wes Brown with a property after bankruptcy announcement

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has come to the aid of former Red, Wes Brown, after he was recently declared bankrupt.

Brown’s bankruptcy was announced last month after falling into a six figure debt with the HMRC.

As reported by The Daily Star, Rashford is lending a helping hand to United’s treble winning right back.

Rashford has provided Brown one of his properties for a cut price during his stay, helping him to get back on his feet.

Brown’s financial plight stemmed from failing to recoup funds on a farm he brought for his ex-wife, that cost around £7 million.

Additionally Brown has suffered some back luck in further property deals, rendering his lifestyle unsustainable before eventually filing for bankruptcy.

Wes was a popular member of the United dressing room during his time at Old Trafford and it’s reported other teammates such as Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick have rallied round to offer support.

Brown enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year stay at United, under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The right-back made over 200 appearances for the club, which included 21 in the unforgettable Treble winning season.

Arguably however, Wes’s best campaign came in 2007/08 which saw United secure their third European Cup, Brown’s second, by beating Chelsea in a rainy Moscow shootout.

Brown provided the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo to head United’s opener on the night, which was cancelled out by Frank Lampard to take the final all the way to spot kicks.

Edwin van der Sar’s crucial save from Nicholas Anelka meant United ended the season with a Premier League and Champions League double.

United fans are left with nothing but fond memories of the defender and will wish him all the best in getting himself out of his current troubles.