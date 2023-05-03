Martin Dubravka reveals social media abuse before terminating Man United loan



Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has revealed that the loan move to Manchester United represented a hard time for him.

Some fans might not even remember but at the start of the season, the Slovakia international was David de Gea’s understudy.

This loan move was cut short in January after only making two appearances in the league cup. Since then, Jack Butland has been in the frame but has failed to make any appearances for the club yet.

According to The Mirror, Dubravka has recently revealed some of the abuse he received following his temporary exit from Newcastle.

The loan move was successful because of Nick Pope’s arrival from Burnley last summer. Karl Darlow became the understudy with the club going on to sign Loris Karius just a couple of weeks after Dubravka’s loan move was sanctioned.

The hope was for De Gea to drop to the bench for the Europa League in a similar fashion to the 16/17 season when Sergio Romero took over. However, this didn’t happen, with the Spaniard featuring in almost every match at the start of the season with the exception of two league cup appearances.

Dubravka has spoken to the media about some of the messages he and his family had received in September.

“Some (of the messages) were very harsh. Some of them were very offensive, to my family and myself,” he said.

“I was thinking: Do I deserve this, after five years being here, trying to do my best for the club. But that’s football. Not everyone can love you. That’s not this world.”

“Twitter? The abuse there. I didn’t expect that. But there was the other side of the fans who appreciated the time I’ve spent here, and they showed me love even when I came back.”

Dubravka did in fact request to terminate the loan due to lack of minutes on the pitch, although the abuse may have weighed heavily on his decision.

Following his return to Tyneside in January, he has featured in the FA Cup but hasn’t been able to force his way back into the starting lineup. Nick Pope is one of England’s most in-form goalkeepers and looks likely to be keeping Dubravka out of the team for now.

The 34-year-old concluded the interview by reflecting his short stint in Manchester and what it has been like returning to Newcastle.

“To be in Manchester was a big challenge, it is a huge club, a huge fan base, but this is my home.”

“I’d always given my best for Newcastle, for the fans. I stayed in the bad times, when I had opportunities to leave the club, to go for another challenge.”

“The last four and a half years we’d been fighting relegation, and I stuck with the club and I thought the fans would appreciate that and maybe understand my new situation.”

The outlet confirms that Dubravka could seek a move away from the club this summer in order to play more.

United are looking for a new shot stopper this summer but are unlikely to be in for the 34-year-old once more.

