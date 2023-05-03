Predicted Man United XI vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Anthony Martial to start



Manchester United face a very tough away game tomorrow at Brighton’s Amex stadium knowing that three points could all but guarantee them Champions League football next season.

It would mean that they would have to lose every one of their last five games for either Spurs or Aston Villa to pip them in the race to finish fourth, and Brighton themselves would be 14 points behind them with six games left to play. If Liverpool beat Fulham at Anfield tonight, they would be seven behind with just four games left.

A draw or loss to Brighton would throw the race wide open so we think manager Erik ten Hag will have no choice but to attack the Seagulls and go for the win.

For that reason, despite having played well on Sunday against Aston Villa, we think Marcel Sabitzer will step down from the starting line-up to be replaced by flying winger Antony.

Jadon Sancho could continue on the left flank with Marcus Rashford once again up front, although Ten Hag might be tempted to reinstate Anthony Martial up front and put Rashford back on the left wing. Sancho has been much improved of late, but could be of more benefit as an impact sub. Martial has looked a little sluggish but he is clinical in front of goal. It could go either way, but we have plumped for a Martial-led front line.

Bruno Fernandes, who was shifted out onto the right wing on Sunday, will revert to the number 10 role.

Otherwise we expect an unchanged side from Sunday’s game.

Defensively, United were exceptional and despite the availability of the likes of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the same makeshift defence of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia should start, with David de Gea in goal.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are normally nailed-on starters in the holding midfield positions.

There could be a couple of fresh faces on the bench, too, as players return from injury.

Alejandro Garnacho has been back in team training and is itching to get back on the pitch, having just signed a new five-year deal at the club.

Scott McTominay could also be a surprise inclusion, having posted a photo of his training kit with the word “soon” on social media (source: The MEN).

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s match, which kicks off at 8pm:

