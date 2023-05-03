Scouted goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt discusses potential Manchester United interest



Leopold Wahlstedt has spoken about the recent reports that Manchester United and Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the young goalkeeper in action.

Wahlstedt, 23, currently plays for Norwegian outfit Odds Ballklubb and was recognised for his progress, making his senior international debut for Sweden this year.

Images circulated Twitter of an alleged United scout observing the young goalkeeper during a recent match.

The Stockholm native’s contract at Odd expires on 31st December 2023.

What should be noted, however, is that United have an enormous network of scouts — if they have compiled reports on Wahlstedt, he would join a folder containing hundreds of other goalkeepers.

The Sweden international was asked directly about this recent media wave concerning him and major European clubs, specifically regarding United’s interest.

Speaking to fotbollskanalen, Wahlstedt revealed:

“It’s fun when it’s written positively about clubs seeing what you’re doing, then you’ve done something good. They are absolutely big clubs.

“But I don’t want to comment on any specific club’s interest or anything like that at the moment,” he added.

Regarding his impending contract expiration and whether he is awaiting major clubs to make a move for him, the goalkeeper remained coy and composed, but somewhat left the door open to a transfer away from Scandinavia:

“As you say, my contract expires at the end of the year. I guess we’ve had contract discussion for about a year now but haven’t agreed on anything new yet.

“Right now, I just carry on as I have done before, and the rest will take care of itself.

“I have a good dialogue with my agent. I would like to know when the interest is quite concrete. But you don’t need to know all the clubs that are interested or that watch the matches. Last year there were many clubs.”

Odd, who sit in 7th place in Eliteserien, face league leaders FK Bodø/Glimt this evening. They have yet to concede a goal in the opening four games of the new season in Norway’s top flight.

