Sheikh Jassim has grand transfer ambitions if given the keys of Manchester United



Manchester United are currently in the middle of a takeover process with two bidders — Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani vying for control.

As of now, it seems INEOS are leading the race due to them valuing the club higher and being flexible which includes the option of keeping the hated Glazer duo of Avram and Joel Glazer as minority stakeholders without any voting power.

The fans have protested recently against the American family and they would prefer a full sale while there remains confusion regarding the Sheikh’s offer which also included pledged investment for Old Trafford and Carrington.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Nine Two Foundation is even contemplating going to the Glazers directly, bypassing the Raine Group, in order to strike a potential deal.

Now, Christian Falk of SPORT BILD has mentioned that the Qatar group are planning huge transfers in case they win the bid.

It is well-known that the Red Devils need reinforcements up front and in midfield and so far, three players have been identified to fix the core issues.

“The Qatari’s Sheikh Jassim Group want to go for Kingsley Coman, Camavinga and Kylian Mbappé, if their takeover of Man Utd is successful,” the journalist tweeted.

All three are proven winners with two Champions League titles and a World Cup to go along with it but whether they are feasible remains a doubt.

Mbappé would be a fantastic addition for any team in world football and bringing him to Old Trafford to compete with Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot would be the stuff of dreams.

But considering his massive price tag, it looks highly unlikely that he will move to the Premier League but on paper, the Sheikh can certainly make it happen.

A far more sensible addition would be that of Eduardo Camavinga, who has shone for Real Madrid this season, that too in multiple positions.

The Frenchman can play as the defensive pivot and also in defence, with Ten Hag a big fan of versatility. However, Real have plans for him and it seems unlikely he will be released any time soon.

Coman seems like a strange choice considering United’s depth out wide. While the Bayern Munich man’s ability cannot be questioned, whether United require a player of his ilk at this stage is questionable.

