Wout Weghorst set to leave Manchester United with club yet to open talks



Manchester United are yet to open talks with Wout Weghorst over extending his stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of his loan spell.

Weghorst joined United in January as a loan signing, with Erik ten Hag desperate for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious departure.

The Red Devils swooped in for Weghorst, who had been impressing on loan at Besiktas from Burnley. A compensation fee of £2.5million was paid by United to secure the Dutch striker’s services.

According to The Telegraph, Weghorst has told the club he wants to stay and be signed permanently but club bosses have not undertaken efforts to initiate negotiations.

This leaves Weghorst’s future at United uncertain, with the summer transfer window approaching fast.

The Telegraph reported, “Manchester United will be shopping for an upgrade on Wout Weghorst this summer.”

“Manchester United have yet to open talks with Wout Weghorst staying at Old Trafford beyond this summer when his loan from Burnley expires.”

“Discussions have not started over a further deal for Weghorst, who as it stands will return to Turf Moor but also has interest from Premier League teams following his return to English football.”

Mike McGrath and John Percy add, “While he is under contract at Burnley, it is thought the newly-promoted club would allow him to leave again.”

Weghorst has been far from convincing since being added to Ten Hag’s ranks.

The 30-year-old has only managed two goals for United in 25 appearances across the FA Cup, Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

Anthony Martial‘s return served to relegate Weghorst to primarily starting from the bench. Alejandro Garnacho coming back from injury is only likely to throw Weghorst further down the pecking order.

