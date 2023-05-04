Ajax’s new sporting director plotting Donny van de Beek raid



The upcoming summer transfer window will be crucial for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag as they seek to continue their upward trajectory.

The club has already ended their trophy drought by claiming the Carabao Cup this season and also have the chance to add the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet after reaching the final where they will face Manchester City.

If a Champions League spot is also secured, it will be viewed as a great season and more importantly, a promising beginning to the Ten Hag era and the club must try to keep improving.

Outgoings crucial for United this summer

However, after last summer’s exorbitant splurge, United’s transfer budget is expected to be limited irrespective of the club ownership situation.

That can be alleviated through player sales and one player who needs to get away from Old Trafford in order to reignite their career is Donny van de Beek.

He has never quite impressed for the Red Devils since his €39million move back in 2020, making only 60 appearances for the club in almost three seasons.

The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists to show for his efforts and not even the arrival of his former Ajax coach has changed matters.

Ten Hag has tried to play him and help him regain form but he has looked lost whenever he has stepped onto the pitch, and has never looked close to replicating Bruno Fernandes‘ impact when playing in the No 10 role.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad (via Inside Futbol), “New Ajax director of football Sven Mislintat is plotting to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.”

Ajax director working behind the scenes to secure Donny’s signature

The Dutch international is currently out with a knee injury he had suffered earlier this year and recently said that he is close to a comeback to the first-team.

Mislintat, who also worked at Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, has not assumed his duties at Ajax just yet but has already begun working behind the scenes.

“He likes Van de Beek and wants to see whether he could be brought back to Ajax in the upcoming transfer window,” the report added.

Van de Beek is currently valued at €17million according to Transfermarkt and United will do well to secure that amount for a player who has clearly not enjoyed him time at Old Trafford.

