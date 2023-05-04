Bruno Fernandes shines brighest for Man United in frustrating loss against Brighton & Hove Albion



Manchester United conceded late into the game against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 1-0 defeat for the Red Devils at the Amex Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot-kick with what was the last kick of the game to clinch all three points for the Seagulls.

Brighton were awarded the penalty when Luke Shaw was deemed to have handled the ball inside his own box.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 40% of the ball to Brighton’s 60% in what was another disappointing road trip for the Reds.

United registered 16 shots at goal, with five being on target. Brighton had 22 shots, with six requiring David de Gea to swing into action.

Brighton made an impressive 550 passes with a pass accuracy of 86% to United’s 379 passes with a success rate of 75%.

Against the backdrop of a disappointing defeat against Brighton, one of United’s best performers was Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes had an 81% pass accuracy to his name.

The Portuguese made 17 passes into the final third – an impressive show of his creative ability. The playmaker also made five key passes.

Fernandes won four ground duels. The United number eight successfully pinged three long balls to his teammates.

The 28-year-old won two tackles. He embarked on one dribble and emerged triumphant on that one occasion.

Fernandes created one big chance for Antony early into the game. The Brazilian should have done better and will undoubtedly be disappointed that he did not guide his effort past Jason Steele.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Brighton: 81% pass accuracy

17 final third passes

5 key passes

4 ground duels won

3 long balls completed

2 tackles won

1/1 dribble completed

1 big chance created Created a lot. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/KqKFzNVhdy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 4, 2023

On a night when many of United’s stars did not live up to their billing, Fernandes is one who can be proud of his display on hostile ground.

