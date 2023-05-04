Confirmed Man United XI vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Anthony Martial starts



Anthony Martial has been restored to the Manchester United starting line-up for tonight’s crucial Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton are one of a quartet of teams chasing United and Newcastle for the third and fourth Champions League places, so a loss to the Seagulls would pile unwanted pressure on the Red Devils in the run-in.

A win would come close to guaranteeing United a Champions League spot, with only Liverpool left with a realistic chance of catching them.

Manager Erik ten Hag has tweaked the defence that kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Sunday, with David de Gea in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka restored at right back, Diogo Dalot at left back and Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw once again the centre backs, with Harry Maguire once again consigned to the subs’ bench.

Wan-Bissaka may have been recalled due to his brilliant silencing of Brighton’s flying winger Kaoru Mitoma in the FA Cup semi final two weeks ago.

Casemiro and Fred take up the deep midfield positions.

Christian Eriksen drops to the bench.

It’s a surprise inclusion for Fred, who has not started a game for United since the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool two months ago.

Marcus Rashford plays on the left wing, with Antony on the right and Bruno Fernandes in his favourite number 10 role. Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez are all still unavailable due to injury.

Joining Maguire and Eriksen on the bench are Jack Butland, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams, Marcel Sabitzer, Facu Pellistri, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst.

Kick off at the Amex is at 8pm.