Erik ten Hag admits he has no idea of transfer budget



The Glazers’ decision about whether to sell Manchester United, and who to, is already becoming a major problem for the club.

The majority shareholders, who have been in power at the club for 18 years, have now held three rounds of bidding as they look to leech out maximum value from the club they have drained of money for nearly two decades.

Yet with the summer transfer window just eight weeks away, their failure to choose a buyer or investor drags on, leaving the club unable to plan transfers.

With potential targets Jude Bellingham, Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice all looking close to deals with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively, United are already finding themselves missing out on even a chance of bidding for the world’s top talent.

And at a press conference yesterday, manager Erik ten Hag admitted he does not know what his transfer budget is.

“No. I don’t have influence on that. I don’t have… also I don’t know,” the manager said (via The Telegraph).

“The only thing I know is that Man United is one of the biggest clubs in the world – one of the biggest two or three from a fan-base perspective.

“The club has to compete for the highest [honours] in the world – Champions League, Premier League – but in football you need funds to construct squads because, at the end of the day, the level from your players decides if you are successful or not.

“Everyone knows you need funds to construct a squad and high-level players cost a lot of money and that’s the situation nowadays in top football.”

It is well known that at the top level, summer transfer dealings are planned months in advance and the Glazers have rendered that impossible this year. Ten Hag and director of football John Murtough simply could have anything from a zero budget to a half billion pound one.

It is a ridiculous state of affairs and the family’s selfishness in putting their own needs ahead of those of the club is at the heart of it, as has been the case all too often during their tenure.

One of the favourites to buy the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has reportedly asked to be allowed control of the transfer budget between the deal being announced and completed. This shows his own concern with, and understanding of, the urgency of the situation.

The Glazers are expected to refuse.