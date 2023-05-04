Erik ten Hag: Manchester United boss rues missed chances against Brighton



Erik ten Hag was frustrated with Manchester United’s failure to convert their goalscoring chances against Brighton.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium, after conceding a penalty in the game’s dying minutes.

The hosts were on top for most of the game and deserved to win.

United’s midfield was easily bypassed by Brighton, with Alexis Mac Allister having a sensational game.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated:

“We created a good chance, we were not clinical enough, then in the attack, after we concede a big chance by a giveaway from us, a ball in the head of David (de Gea).”

“In the end, we also gave away the goal.”

“It’s annoying because if you can’t win because you don’t finish your opportunities then don’t lose.”

The Dutchman was annoyed at the free-kick that was awarded against them in the build-up to the goal.

He said: “Every attack you make with perspective they kick you and then it’s a block but a fair block, it’s a free-kick, it’s a corner. Then, of course, disappointed, handball, dying seconds and you can’t react anymore.”

“It’s not about me to give a judgement about the referee. We lost this game, we made a mistake in the end, we did not take our chances but, as I said, there are some disappointments.”

United still have a good chance of securing Champions League qualification for next year.

They must bounce back against West Ham on Sunday!