Erik ten Hag wins Alejandro Garnacho battle as Argentina forced to change World Cup squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seems to have won the race for keeping hold of Alejandro Garnacho for the season-finale despite pressure from the Argentina FA.

Argentina U-20 coach Javier Mascherano had even been to England to try and convince United to let the 18-year-old represent his country in the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup.

United still have important Premier League games to come with a Champions League spot yet to secured while the all-important FA Cup final is scheduled for June 3.

When pressed on the issue of releasing the United academy graduate for the prestigious competition, Ten Hag had said, “No, we don’t release him.”

And it seems he was true to his word and Argentina FA have been forced to tweak the squad.

Garnacho has officially been left out of the Albiceleste’s U20 World Cup squad after it was announced on Thursday.

Argentina will now be hosting the competition after Indonesia were stripped of those duties. Incidentally, Argentina would not have figured in the competition as they did not qualify via the continental event.

The United winger had also missed the South American U-20 Championship back in January and was keen to represent his country this time around.

United have been toothless in attack at times in the recent weeks since the youngster’s injury with most substitutions not having the same impact.

That is why Ten Hag was keen to retain Garnacho’s services as he has, in the past, praised his fearlessness and how it helps United get the better of the opposition late in games.

This is great news for the 20-time English league champions considering the games they have coming up and due to the inability of attacking players to impact the game from the bench.

Fans were relieved to see Garnacho sign a new contract extension with the Reds and The Peoples Person reported on how Ten Hag gave an inspiring speech to the player and his family.

