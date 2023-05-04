Jordi Cruyff expected to leave Director of Football role at Barcelona at the end of the season

The sale of Manchester United is at the third round of bidding, with potential new owners hoping for a breakthrough in the coming weeks.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani are the frontrunners to take the reins at Old Trafford.

Should either bid be accepted by the Glazer family, the new ownership will have some key early decisions to make.

One of these will be the employment of a director of football that aligns with the new owner’s vision.

United’s transfer strategy will depend on the new ownership, with Erik ten Hag desperate for clarity over the situation to start his summer planning. The manager admitted at yesterday’s press conference ahead of tonight’s match against Brighton that he is in the dark over transfer strategy.

Scenarios of owners taking control of transfers is a growing theme in the Premier League, with managers having little say in which players they have at their disposal.

With neither of the potential new owners having experience in the Premier League, a top director of football would provide that knowledge and take some pressure off Erik ten Hag.

One name that could be considered to take the role is former United man, Jordi Cruyff.

Cruyff is currently employed at Barcelona but is expected to leave the club in the summer, according to Spanish media.

Son of Johan, Jordi is an experienced and elite sporting director, highly thought of at the Nou Camp and the club haven’t given up hope him extending his stay.

However, if he is to leave his role, having played in a successful United side, he would bring prior knowledge of inside Old Trafford, as well as skills developed in the role from his time in Spain and elsewhere. In terms of football experience both on and off the pitch, he would be a huge upgrade on Glazer pick, John Murtough.

Should new owners decide a new director of football is for them, Cruyff could prove to be an crucial addition to help them ease into the transfer market.