Man United remain in contention for Victor Osimhen as Bayern Munich “cool their interest”



Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Napoli striker and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is one of the strikers currently topping Erik ten Hag’s summer wishlist as the Dutchman plots to reinforce his attacking department.

Alongside Osimhen, Tottenham Hotspurs’s Harry Kane remains of interest to the Red Devils.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Bayern Munich’s interest in Osimhen. The Bundesliga giants are apparently prepared to reverse their policy of not spending crazy money on one player, so as to land Thomas Tuchel a world-class goalscorer.

Florian Plettenberg reports that despite this new stance by Bayern, Osimhen is still too expensive for them and as a result, the German giants are exploring other targets.

Plettenberg says, “The contact with Bayern has cooled down because of his price tag. At this stage, a transfer is not affordable for Bayern.”

“The club won’t pay more than €100m for a new striker and [Napoli] are still demanding up to €150m. Bayern is aware of it. Therefore no concrete talks with Bayern at this stage.”

News #Osimhen: The contact with #FCBayern has cooled down because of his price tag. At this stage a transfer is not affordable for Bayern. The club won’t pay more than €100m for a new striker and Neapel is still demanding up to €150m. Bayern is aware of it. Therefore no… pic.twitter.com/sxa2sLKAfb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 3, 2023

Plettenberg adds that a move to the Premier League either to United or Chelsea remains the most likely outcome for Osimhen.

The other club reportedly hot on Osimhen’s trail is Paris Saint-Germain, although as per Plettenberg, there is no substance to these links as it stands.

“Understand that PSG is not the hottest option for him at this stage. Despite of the fact that Paris bosses are pushing for him a lot.”

“It’s more concrete with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United.”

Plettenberg points out that within Old Trafford, there is an internal race between Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.

News #Osimhen: Understand that #PSG is not the hottest option for him at this stage. Despite of the fact that Paris bosses are pushing for him a lot. It’s more concrete with clubs like #CFC and #MUFC. At ManUtd: It’s an internal race between Kolo Muani & Osimhen. He’s still… pic.twitter.com/2KIyBebbQy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 3, 2023

Bayern’s withdrawal and the fact that United are in a strong position to offer Osimhen Champions League football ahead of Chelsea gives the Reds a massive advantage to get Ten Hag his main man.

