Man United takeover situation hands Liverpool advantage in Alexis Mac Allister transfer race



Manchester United are falling behind in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed Erik ten Hag’s admiration for Mac Allister.

As per the report, Ten Hag was so impressed by Mac Allister when the two sides met in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley that the Argentine is now firmly the manager’s number one midfield priority for the summer transfer window.

United are not alone in the pursuit of the World Cup winner. Liverpool and Newcastle are also hot on the player’s trail.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool are currently making the most progress to secure Mac Allister’s services.

The Merseyside club have already held direct meetings with Mac Allister’s representatives with a switch to Anfield high on the agenda.

Jurgen Klopp has more than made it clear that Liverpool will spend big in the summer and after missing out on Jude Bellingham who is closing in on a transfer to Real Madrid, Klopp’s attention is now on Mac Allister.

Romano reports, “Alexis Mac Allister is going to leave Brighton in the summer – 100%. Liverpool now feel they are making progress on negotiations for the Argentina international.”

“They have had a direct meeting to present their project to Mac Allister, and the plan is to close the deal on the player’s side and then agree things with Brighton.”

“Liverpool are going to push in the next weeks. Chelsea were interested but it’s not a priority, while Manchester United cannot progress due to the club takeover situation.”

Romano adds, “Liverpool want to get this done, so let’s see how this progresses in the coming weeks.”

During his press conference ahead of the Brighton game, Ten Hag admitted his frustration at United’s protracted takeover which is effectively hindering his ability to make plans for the team ahead of next season.

It would be a big blow to Ten Hag if he misses out on Mac Allister due to the protracted negotiations between the Glazers and suitors keen on purchasing the club.

