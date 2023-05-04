Manchester United a part of history as women’s FA Cup final sells out

The Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on May 14th has sold out for the first time ever.

In the semi-final, Manchester United beat Brighton in a five goal thriller with Rachel Williams scoring the last minute winner to send the Reds to their first cup final.

The next day Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0 to confirm their place at Wembley.

Before the teams were even confirmed, 50,000 tickets had been sold with a further 15,000 sold once it was established who would be playing.

Then the clubs each received an allocation of 8,000 for season ticket holders with all 16,000 now selling out, meaning that the FA are expecting their biggest crowd to date for a domestic club game.

It is a history-making moment for United, who only reformed in 2018.

Since winning the Championship in their first season they have come 4th in the WSL the last three seasons but currently sit top of the league with three games to go.

The furthest they have got in the FA Cup was the quarter-final stage in their first season.

Booking their place in the final was a momentous occassion but they will look to go one better and bring home their first major trophy.

It has also been revealed that goal line technology and VAR will be used for the first time in the competition.

Suffolk-based official Emily Heaslip will lead the officiating team including assistant referees Georgia Ball and Chloe-Ann Small, with Abigail Byrne as fourth official and Sophie Dennington as reserve assistant referee.

Michael Salisbury supported by assistant Sian Massey-Ellis will be on VAR duties.