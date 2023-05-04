Manchester United progressing with Marcus Rashford contract extension

Manchester United are accelerating talks over extending Marcus Rashford‘s contract at Old Trafford.

As reported by James Ducker in the Telegraph, discussions are progressing well between club and player.

Rashford’s current deal expires at the end of next season and Erik ten Hag is keen to get the extension wrapped up as soon as possible.

It’s widely expected the deal will get done, with Rashford happy and performing well at his boyhood club.

The forward is enjoying his best season in a United shirt and is only one shy of a 30 goal haul for the campaign.

Rashford has been United’s most consistent performer in attack this season and his ability to step up on the big occasion has not gone unnoticed by the boss.

Ten Hag earmarked Rashford as a key cog in his wheel from the second he walked through the door at Old Trafford and Marcus has responded in kind.

Rahsford’s new deal is expected to make him one of the highest earners at the club, rivalling David de Gea‘s current £375,000 per week deal.

Additionally, Ducker claims that Ten Hag is looking to pair Rashford with England teammate, Harry Kane, as he looks to add the final pieces to his jigsaw, in Manchester.

“The prospect of pairing Kane with Rashford would be an extremely exciting one for United fans and Ten Hag,” the reporter said.

Kane and Rashford would provide Ten Hag a frontline with a bit of everything; pace, power, experience and finishing ability. United’s attack would become a formidable force.

United have been gun-shy throughout the season, scoring the least amount of goals from the teams in the top six by quite a distance.

If United could get the Kane deal over the line, on top of securing Rashford’s long term future, expect those figures to be added to with some gusto next season.