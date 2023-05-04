Manchester United travelling squad for trip to Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed

Manchester United make the long trip south to Brighton this evening, with the aim of all but securing a Champions League place for next season.

A win on the coast would leave Brighton’s hopes of a shock top four finish in tatters and give United a healthy cushion from Liverpool, in fifth.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to guarantee a top four finish as soon as possible, with the FA Cup final on the horizon.

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT, with the United squad travelling down earlier today.

#mufc travelling squad to face Brighton: De Gea, Butland, Bishop; Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Rashford, Martial, Weghorst [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 4, 2023

According to The MEN, David de Gea, Jack Butland and Nathan Bishop are the three chosen goalkeepers, with De Gea expected to start.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Vicor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Brandon Williams are the travelling defenders, with Rapha Varane still not fit and Lisandro Martinez ruled out for the season.

Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes make up the midfield options, with Scott McTominay and long term absentee Donny van de Beek still missing.

Ten Hag has almost a full quota of attackers to choose from; Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have all travelled, with Alejandro Garnacho the only potential option not available to the boss.

Brighton have been one of the surprise packages of the season, their confident, exciting brand of football is expected to provide United a tough test tonight, in front of home support.

Roberto de Zerbi’s men will also be out for revenge after United’s victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last month.

Three points for United would rubber stamp a season of undoubted progress under Ten Hag and help avoid any potential nerves in the run-in for the top four.