Match report: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester United have lost to Brighton in the final minute of their Premier League match at the Amex Stadium this evening.

An early chance came for Antony as he made a good run through the middle, but he scuffed his shot wide.

At the other end Lindelof gifted the ball to Mitoma, who smashed it at De Gea and it hit him flush in the face. This was an explosive opening five minutes!

As De Gea recovered, Fernandes had a chance but he blasted his shot well over the bar.

A penalty shout for Brighton was waved away by the ref after Mitoma was caught by Wan-Bissaka and United had the chance to break with Rashford but it deflected into the side netting.

He had a chance again a few moments later and forced a good save from the keeper as he tried to sneak it in at the near post.

An interesting training ground routine from United was employed for the corner as Fred acted as a dummy letting it run to Antony on the edge of the area and he forced another save from the keeper.

Martial almost made it 1-0 to the Reds but it was straight at the keeper.

A couple of corners in injury time at the end of the first half for Brighton gave United cause for concern but the teams headed in all square.

Brighton came out with more fight than United in the second half and it was them who had the better chances in the first ten minutes. Welbeck had a chance to break the deadlock but his shot was wide.

Mitoma went down in the box and the crowd appealed but it was soft and was rightly waved away.

Rashford played it to Fernandes who was in space inside the area but his shot was well saved by the keeper.

Tensions were beginning to flare and after Antony felt he was fouled he went in a little too high on a challenge and a scuffle broke out. Antony was lucky to only receive a yellow.

United were getting more of a foothold in the game as tempers boiled over and Casemiro had a good strike that he couldn’t quite keep down.

Substitute Solly March went on a blistering counter attack, he darted round defenders and waited for the space to open up. He fired it just a fraction wide of De Gea’s goal.

After another good run from March, he was dispossessed on the edge of the area by Weghorst but it fell nicely to Mac Allister whose curling shot was well saved by De Gea.

A soft free-kick conceded by Shaw deep into injury time was headed out for a Brighton corner. It came back out and Fernandes defended well.

It was hectic in the United box and De Gea was forced into a fabulous save.

With injury time almost over a VAR check was going on in the background and somewhere in the chaos Shaw, who had had a good game, was deemed to have hand-balled it.

The last kick of the game would be a penalty which Mac Allister smashed into the top corner.

It felt like a farcical end to an otherwise end-to-end thriller of a game.

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred (Sabitzer 76), Antony (Sancho 76), Rashford, Martial (Weghorst 84)