Player ratings: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Man United

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7 – Did OK, no mistakes, mostly went long to avoid messing up. Good save at the end but it was all for nothing.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Mixed performance. Mitoma skinned him a couple of times but he also stopped him in his tracks a few times, too. Busy game.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – Other than one poor pass to Wan-Bissaka, another reassuring performance from the Ice Man.

Luke Shaw 7 – Class until the hand ball.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Not bad.

Casemiro 7 – Did OK. Walked another sending off tightrope that restricted his second half contribution.

Fred 4 – A couple of good moments, such as the pass to Martial in the first half that should have been an assist, and better in the second half, but just doesn’t have enough skill and guile. Was a placeholder.

Antony 5.5 – Another fairly anonymous game until the rush of blood to the head. Lucky not to be sent off.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Was at the centre of everything positive United did. Cleared off the time to avoid defeat at the end. Or so we thought.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Played well until the finishing, which was wasteful. The 30-yard free kick showed ambition if nothing else.

Anthony Martial 6 – Some neat touches, but also wasteful and lethargic at times.

Substitutes:

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

Wout Weghorst 6 – Didn’t make much impact.