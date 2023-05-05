Anthony Martial puts in another lethargic display as his Manchester United career peters out



Erik ten Hag decided to gamble against Brighton on Thursday and made two key changes, bringing in Fred and Anthony Martial and it is safe to say that the experiment failed miserably.

It has been a similar tale for the Frenchman in so many seasons now. He impresses in a few games and then goes back to being lazy and disinterested.

In pre-season, the 27-year-old managed to resuscitate his dying United career and earned the confidence of the new boss but once again, he keeps letting him down.

Lethargic Martial

Injury woes can be forgiven, though his record is very poor. But in games where he has started, he offers very little in terms of working hard and closing down the opposition.

At least he can be clinical as compared to his attacking teammates but even that escaped him on Thursday as his only attempt at goal from a presentable chance was straight to the Brighton goalkeeper.

His back-to-goal play was abysmal as he hardly managed to hold off the defender, neither could he turn sharply when presented with the chance and it was generally another performance to forget.

Martial had 35 touches of the ball and lost possession nine times. He managed only 16 successful passes during his 84 minutes on the pitch.

With only Wout Weghorst on the bench, the United boss must have been praying for a bit of spark from the French international but alas, it never came.

Out of seven duels, he won only two and was often indecisive when pressed with the opportunity to win a loose ball.

ETH needs a clinical striker in the summer

He attempted three dribbles but emerged successful only once and it summed up his display.

It is Ten Hag and United’s fault that they have been left with the former Monaco man and Weghorst as striking options and it is costing them big time.

He hardly pressed, looked extremely lethargic and United must cut their ties with him this summer and bring in an elite striker in his stead.

