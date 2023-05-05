Arsenal to face off against Manchester United in race for Moussa Diaby



Manchester United complicated their quest to secure Champions League football at the end of the season by losing to Brighton via a last-minute penalty.

The Red Devils had the chances to secure the win in the first-half but Antony, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all contrived to miss those.

It has been a recurring issue for Erik ten Hag and despite Rashford’s form, it is clear that an elite goalscorer is required in the summer.

United have lacked a clinical presence up front

Despite being linked with a plethora of attackers, it seems the race is mainly between Harry Kane, Tottenham’s record goalscorer and Serie A champion Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

But considering the costs and the clubs involved in the deal, the 20-time English league champions have kept a separate list ready just in case.

A name that has reappeared on the horizon thanks to The Daily Mail is that of Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby.

The outlet mention that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring him in to add goals to his side but will face competition from the Reds, as well as Newcastle and Real Madrid.

“Bayer Leverkusen forward Diaby is believed to be of serious interest to Arsenal.

Lot of clubs after Diaby

“Diaby is likely to cost in-excess of £50million, but the Gunners will face competition for the former PSG star’s signature with Manchester United, Newcastle and Real Madrid all linked with the exciting attacker.”

The Frenchman has been his club’s top scorer in all competitions, with 14 goals in 42 games. He has also chipped in with 10 assists.

The 23-year-old is versatile, able to play all across the front line but is most prolific when playing on the right wing.

With Antony already there and Amad Diallo to come, United are well-stocked in the versatile winger category and they are much more likely to go after a striker in the summer.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.