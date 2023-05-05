Diogo Dalot among Real Madrid’s summer targets as Manchester United contract talks drag on



Manchester United currently have quite a few established members of the first-team squad whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Manager Erik ten Hag has to decide whether to offload them or sign them up on new deals with the most high-profile stars being long-term United No 1 David de Gea, top-scorer this term Marcus Rashford and the manager’s preferred full-back Diogo Dalot.

Dalot’s initial deal was set to end this season but the automatic one-year extension clause was triggered to allow the club more time to agree a new deal.

The Portuguese has many teams chasing his signature including the big two of Spanish football – Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Dalot contract talks ongoing

United and Dalot’s representatives have been locked in contract talks for a while now and the player himself had revealed how happy he is at Old Trafford, playing under the Dutch boss.

However, with no contract extension in sight, it was recently reported by The Peoples Person that the Blaugrana are still eyeing a free move for the right-back.

And now it seems that the Los Blancos have also entered the race as per Mundo Deportivo. The report mentions that Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing three full-backs, all of whom are also on Barca’s list.

“The Portuguese side (24 years old) is on the list of the most powerful teams in Europe. Barça have controlled him for a long time and Madrid also consider him a possible interesting signing.

“His contract ends in 2024 and that could make it easier for him to leave Manchester United this summer,” the report stated.

Real, Barca both like Dalot

It is easy to see why Dalot is attracting so much interest from Spain. He has been virtually ever-present when fit and has also played both on the right and left of defence.

The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting three times. And despite playing as the left full-back, the Portugal international has excelled and earned his manager’s praise.

Interestingly, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the three players Real are targeting. It is well-known that United are also interested in a deal for the Dutch full-back.

United will want to end all this confusion by agreeing a new deal for the Portuguese. Ten Hag cannot afford to lose one of his regulars at this stage of the rebuild.

