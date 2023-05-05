Erik ten Hag says Alejandro Garnacho could return against West Ham United



Erik ten Hag says he expects Alejandro Garnacho to play a role in his side’s Premier League clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, recorded immediately after last night’s loss to Brighton, the boss said:

“I think it will be the same squad, maybe one player, Garnacho, I have to see, maybe he can be involved but we have to see how the progress will go.”

Ten Hag also called on his team to bounce back once again from a disappointing defeat.

“We make a good plan, the players have to take responsibility and they will do, I count on them and they have to do it and they can do it because we have the evidence in the season every time when we had disappointments, they bounce back.

“We have to do it again, so there’s no time to stay in this. So in one hour we go to the game vs West Ham United and all focus on that and we prepare for them.”

He said he trusts this group of players to achieve the top four finish needed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“Manchester United need to be there in the Champions League,” he said.

“We had quite a good run, from the last 5 [games], 4 wins and a draw, we have everything in our hands, so we have to focus on our performance,I trust my players. I am quite confident about that.”

The manager also commented on Antony’s behaviour against Brighton. The winger lashed out against Alexis Mac Allister and was lucky not to be sent off.

“I think his passion is his strength and of course until a certain level you have to control it, but you need passion and desire to win you games and to win battles in the game and I think this tool is very strong with him,” he said.

“He’s very ambitious but as I say, don’t go over the top, stay focused on your game and the team and what the game needs and if he’s doing that, he is a great player, I think his performance and his improvement is quite obvious and clear”.