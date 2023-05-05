Glazers not interested in Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani offering extra cash to save Old Trafford



As a week passes since the Glazers’ deadline for third bids to buy Man United, the world is still in the dark as to what their true intentions are.

In the intervening week, reports have emerged suggesting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now the favourite to take over the club, having offered an amount that values the club higher than his opponent, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, while allowing the outgoing owners to retain a minority stake in the club.

Many were surprised when reports emerged claiming that the Qatari bid was “only” £5 billion and that the amount included £0.8bn toward stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

It remains uncertain whether Sir Jim has also pledged an amount for that purpose.

However, a new report from Football Insider claims that these initial reports were incorrect and that in fact, the Sheikh’s £5bn bid does not include the £0.8bn, which is offered as an extra to the amount bid for the shares of the club.

The outlet claims that “the extra £800million Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani has pledged to fund infrastructure upgrades at Man United will have no bearing on the Glazers’ takeover decision, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Qatari group fronted by Jassim has promised that the cash, which is separate from the circa £5billion they have offered to buy the club, will be set aside to improve Old Trafford and the Carrington training complex.

“Two industry sources have told this site that post-deal funds are immaterial to the Glazers unless they decide to retain a minority stake in the club, which is not a situation the Qataris are willing to entertain.”

It will not surprise the thousands of fans opposing Glazer ownership that the tycoon family does not give two hoots about whether money will be invested in the club if they leave.

It speaks to their total lack of allegiance, loyalty or compassion to the players, staff and fans that they have held hostage for 18 years.

But, if Football Insider’s report is accurate, the good news is is that the Qatar bid, which removes the American family from the club altogether, is higher, and therefore hopefully more tempting, than first reported.

A decision should be made by the Glazers on the future of the club imminently.