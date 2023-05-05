Luke Shaw unhappy with referee Andre Marriner after Man United’s defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United succumbed to a late defeat at Brighton last night, leaving them with work to do to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Erik ten Hag’s men were looking like leaving the south coast with a point until Luke Shaw gave a penalty away deep into stoppage time.

Shaw inexplicably flicked the ball away from Lewis Dunk’s head with his hand to give Alexis Mac Allister a chance to give Brighton the win.

Mac Allister duly did, sending David de Gea the wrong way in what was the latest goal scored against United in Premier League history.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Shaw spoke after the game and aired his grievances at referee Andre Marriner for giving Brighton a cheap free kick which eventually led to the penalty.

“Before the corner the free kick was never a foul. I am not looking for excuses, but it shouldn’t have been a foul that led to the corner. So maybe that corner shouldn’t have even happened,” said Shaw.

Shaw’s comments mirrored those of his manager, who was also disappointed with the decision.

United had the better of the first half and should have gone in at the break with the lead, having created multiple very presentable chances, something Shaw highlighted in his post-match comments.

“The problem is we don’t score. We had three or four big chances in the first half we should be scoring. That is happening a lot of times this season,” he said.

Shaw then took responsibility for defeat but echoed the need for United to be killing games off by taking their chances.

“It comes down to my mistake at the end but with the chances we had we should be scoring. The game is completely different if we score with the chances we make,” added Shaw.

United need to dust themselves down quickly for the trip to West Ham on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s men need three wins from their last five to guarantee a top four place to ensure a season of progress under the Dutchman.