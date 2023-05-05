Man United and Bayern Munich “soon to make an offer” for Randal Kolo Muani



Top tier French outlet RMC Sport claims that Manchester United’s striker target this summer is Randal Kolo Muani.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils need to strengthen their forward roster this summer, with an out-and-out striker seen as the top priority.

For months, various reports have claimed that either Spurs’ Harry Kane or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is manager Erik ten Hag’s number one target.

However, there has also been an undercurrent of persistent reports from reliable sources claiming that Kolo Muani is, in fact, top of the wish list at Old Trafford.

According to reporter Fabrice Hawkins, United are in a two-way tussle with Bundesliga champions elect Bayern Munich for the services of the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

“The French international is the priority of Bayern Munich AND Manchester United,” Hawkins tweeted today.

“Both clubs will take action soon to make an offer. Frankfurt wants €100m.

“Paris Saint-Germain are further behind.”

RMC’s report backs up the persistent claims of German outfit Bild and in particular, reliable reporter Florian Plettenberg.

He has said consistently for some weeks that United are leading the race to sign the French forward and have already readied a bid in the region of €100 million.

This has so far been taken with a pinch of salt by the British media, who are convinced that Harry Kane is the true objective.

That may still be the case and indeed, United themselves could be fuelling the Kolo Muani rumours to fool ruthless negotiator Daniel Levy into believing that Kane is not a priority for them.

With Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund also attracting a lot of column inches, it is hard to know for sure which striker is really top of Ten Hag’s list.

But certainly, if there is no smoke without fire, Kolo Muani is definitely one to watch as the transfer window swings into action.