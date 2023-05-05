Man United are “relatively far along” with Jeremie Frimpong negotiations



Manchester United have got “relatively far along” in negotiations to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, according to reports from Germany.

The right back has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions, a fantastic haul for a full back.

Several reports have already identified Frimpong as Erik ten Hag’s top choice to bolster his defence next season.

According to Sport Bild, Real Madrid have now entered the race to sign Ten Hag’s countryman, but they are pessimistic about their chances due to the advanced nature of United’s talks and to the player’s desire to play in the Premier League.

“The Dutchman is one of the best right-backs in the league and would fit perfectly into Real’s attacking game with his speed (over 36 km/h),” Sport Bild reports.

“Problem: Frimpong’s path is also more drawn to England than to Spain. According to SPORT-BILD information, the player is relatively far along with Manchester United.”

The news that United are better placed than Real Madrid in a straight race for a top talent will be music to the ears of United fans, who are used to seeing the world’s elite go to clubs who are more aggressive in the transfer market and who can offer better facilities.

It speaks to Erik ten Hag’s burgeoning reputation at United and in particular to his prestige among Dutch players such as the 22 year old.

If United are successful in bringing Frimpong to Old Trafford, it seems highly likely that one of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot will move on to balance the books.

Dalot has been followed by Barcelona for some time and Wan-Bissaka by the likes of West Ham and his former club, Crystal Palace. The same report in Sport Bild claims that Real Madrid would also be interested in Dalot as an alternative to Frimpong.

The difference in calibre of clubs chasing each man would suggest that the Portuguese is considered the more elite of the two players. He is also a year younger (24).

This, and his greater versatility, could encourage Ten Hag to keep him, although it might also make that more difficult.

Given the choice of being back up to Frimpong at Old Trafford or first choice for Barça at the Camp Nou, it would be understandable if Dalot agitated to leave if the Dutchman were to arrive.