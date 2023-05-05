Man United have decided not to sign Wout Weghorst on permanent deal



Manchester United have decided not to make Wout Weghorst’s loan deal permanent, according to a new report.

The Red Devils took the 6ft 6in striker on a January loan from Burnley after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club without a fit recognised striker.

Weghorst was already on loan at Turkish club Besiktas at the time.

The hard-working forward has endeared himself to the fans with his energetic and aggressive performances, but according to The Daily Mail, it has not been enough to convince Erik ten Hag to keep him in his plans for next season.

The outlet states that the club have decided “not to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal with Erik ten Hag drawing up a four-man shortlist for a new striker this summer.

“The Burnley forward joined the Red Devils on loan in January but has managed just two goals in 26 appearances.”

The news corroborates a previous report around a month ago that claimed the decision to return Weghorst to Burnley had been made.

The player himself appeared recently to acknowledge that the writing was on the wall when he told Besiktas fans he would love to return to the club and finish what he started.

It was then reported that he had been left out in the cold at Old Trafford, with the club “yet to open talks” over his future.

Few thought that the Dutchman would be the first-string solution to United’s striker shortage, but manager Erik ten Hag has always stressed that the chance to make the deal permanent was open to his compatriot and a backup role would have been something that Weghorst would have accepted with alacrity.

Weghorst could leave the club with two medals under his belt, having already won the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils last month.

An FA Cup winners’ medal awaits if United can overcome neighbours Manchester City at Wembley on June 3rd.