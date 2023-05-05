Man United linked with interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi

Manchester United’s search to bolster their squad is set to ramp up in the coming weeks, with the summer window fast approaching.

United’s number one priority is the acquisition of a world class centre forward but Erik ten Hag will be looking to add to his numbers in other positions, where he can.

One position reportedly in line for an upgrade is right-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have shared the position this season, with question marks still remaining over both.

Wan-Bissaka has improved remarkably since his post-World Cup recall to the side and is probably just about ahead of Dalot in the pecking order.

Dalot started the season in fine form but has tailed off somewhat since the injury sustained for Portugal in Qatar.

Despite the pair’s individual qualities, it’s not ideal for Ten Hag to be constantly chopping and changing one of his back line.

One name that would certainly provide an upgrade on the manager’s current options is Moroccan full-back, Achraf Hakimi.

As reported by Caught Offside, journalist Jonathan Johnson writes that PSG may be tempted to move Hakimi on, should an offer come in that matches their valuation.

“The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked,” says Johnson.

“If a serious offer came in for Hakimi, it might be something PSG have to think about.”

PSG’s need to balance the books has alerted clubs around Europe, who will be alert to the opportunity to take a player from the French capital on a cut price.

Hakimi could be one of those but despite his obvious talent, he does come with baggage.

The full-back is currently under investigation for sexual assault claims made against him, which could lead to an obvious impact on his career.

Ten Hag will certainly do his due diligence before signing any player for United given his desire to get the right personalities through the doors at Old Trafford.