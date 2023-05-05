Manchester United’s away day woes are not just down to poor finishing

Manchester United were beaten on their visit to Brighton last night, leaving them with work to do to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

The late defeat means Erik ten Hag’s men need three wins from their remaining five games to secure Champions League football for next season.

Brighton’s victory also added to United’s woeful record away from home, this campaign.

United have failed to win on any of their visits to the Premier League’s current top 9 clubs.

In fact, the recent 2-2 draw at Tottenham is the only point picked up against the sides in the majority of the top half of the division.

There has also been some heavy defeats along the way; City smashed six in the derby, with Liverpool going one better at Anfield, scoring seven without reply.

United have conceded an incredible 28 times across the eight games, failing to score themselves in half of them.

A dreadful away performance in Seville also put pay to progression in Europe, with United crumbling under hostile surroundings.

The ability to play under pressure in the face of hostile atmospheres needs to improve quickly, if Ten Hag is serious about mounting a title charge, next season.

United’s away record in big games since fans were allowed back in stadiums after the COVID pandemic leaves a lot to be desired and is even more curious given more or less the same group of players set a club record unbeaten run, away from home, whilst fans were not permitted in grounds.

In the 2020/21 season United became only the fourth team to go a season unbeaten away from home in Premier League history.

This seasons stats show United’s defensive woes stem from goals conceded on their travels, with Ten Hag’s men shipping 32 goals away from home, compared to league low of 8, on home soil.

Individual mistakes have played a part in United’s inability to keep clean sheets away from Old Trafford, with home teams high press catching players out when playing out from the back.

Goalkeeper David de Gea has come under fire for his inability to find the right pass when stating attacks, relinquishing possession in dangerous areas of the pitch on numerous occasions.

If United are to continue to play this way under Ten Hag, they no doubt need to find a way of eradicating individual mistakes and improve in their ability to keep the ball under pressure in their own half.

After last night’s loss, Luke Shaw also highlighted the need for United to be more clinical in front of goal in away games.

United could have taken a lead into the second half on the south coast last night, giving up a number of very presentable chances in the opening period.

The missed opportunities did nothing but highlight United’s need for a top quality centre-forward, who would take the pressure off the back line by finishing off the chances the team are creating.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping another pre-season and further work on the training pitch, coupled with the addition of a world class striker will make United a different prospect on the road, next season.