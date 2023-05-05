Napoli President confirms he will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer



Manchester United have received a massive blow in their hopes of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 23 year old is one of Erik ten Hag’s number-one striker targets alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

United are said to be on the lookout for a number nine, with Ten Hag keen on bolstering the attack.

Multiple reports have linked Osimhen to a potential move to Old Trafford.

However, Fabrizio Romano just tweeted Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis’ comments to Rai Sport:

Napoli president De Laurentiis: “I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer — no way”. 🚨🔵🇳🇬 #transfers “I’ve already activated and triggered the option to extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract for next season”, tells Rai. pic.twitter.com/s7mEtNE1zA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2023

The Napoli President is known to be difficult to negotiate with.

If United are keen on the deal, they will need to pay over the odds to land Osimhen.

He is expected to cost north of £100 million.

Osimhen propelled Napoli to their first Serie A title win in 33 years, scoring 22 goals.

According to Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness), United are not put off by the proposed €150m price tag and are willing to negotiate a transfer.

United’s takeover process will play a massive part in determining the transfer budget for the summer.

Ten Hag will be hoping that the Glazers make a decision quickly so that he has enough time to plan.