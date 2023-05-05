Ruben Neves and Ansu Fati exchange deal: could two Man United targets be taken off the market?

The transfer window is fast approaching and teams across Europe are plotting their summer spend to bolster their squads for next season.

Manchester United are expected to be busy in the market with improvements required throughout the squad.

Ansu Fati has been one named linked with adding extra quality to Ten Hag’s front line, with the Spaniard expected to leave Barcelona.

Ruben Neves is another player that has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford and would provide Ten Hag with another option in midfield.

However, as reported by Spanish media, the pair could be involved in a shock player swap deal.

Wolves are believed to be preparing a €30 million-plus-Neves bid to tempt Barcelona into giving Fati the chance to move to Molineux.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is key to the deal, given his close ties to Wolves.

Mendes has travelled to Spain to meet with Barca officials and Fati and his family to discuss the potential move.

It’s believed a move to Wolves will be sold as a potential stepping stone for Fati, who has his sights set on being one of the top players in Europe over the course of his career.

Injuries have stumped the 20-year-old’s growth at Barca after he burst onto the scene at four years ago.

Fati’s goal against Osasuna made him Barcelona’s youngest ever senior goal scorer at just 16 years and 304 days.

Should the deal come to fruition, it would leave Ten Hag having to set his eyes elsewhere to add to his numbers, in what is going to be a key transfer window for United.