Bruno Fernandes scoops Man United’s player of the month award for April



Bruno Fernandes has won Manchester United’s player of the month award for April.

The de facto captain has led by example on countless occasions recently and wins the award for the second consecutive month.

🗣 "BRUNO! BRUNO! BRUNO!" ❤️ Our talismanic midfielder has been voted as our April Player of the Month! 💪#MUFC || @B_Fernandes8 pic.twitter.com/kxg03AxWt3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2023

He notched an assist in the first leg against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter final and his presence was sorely missed in the second leg, when he was suspended for having accumulated three yellow cards.

He also got a goal and assist in the Premier League last month.

His late goal against Aston Villa saw him gallop the length of the pitch to coolly despatch the ball after Villa keeper Emi Martinez could only parry a Marcus Rashford strike.

Bruno was one of three stars nominated for fans to pick a winner and grabbed an impressive 49% of the vote.

The runner up for the award was the rejuvenated Victor Lindelof, who scored 41% of the vote. Luke Shaw was in third on 10%.

The club’s official website notes that “The last five monthly awards have been shared between Rashford (3) and Fernandes (2), which could suggest the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year voting will be interesting when it opens to the public.”

If Bruno wins that award it will mark a hat trick of wins for him, leaving him just one behind joint record holders David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo, each with four.

Currently, Bruno shares second spot with Brian McClair, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney, who each have two wins.

Rashford has never won it previously.